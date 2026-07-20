BJP MP Kangana Ranaut hit out at the Opposition for disrupting Parliament, asserting that an elected government can't be 'arm-twisted'. She stated the House is for discussion, not chaos, as Lok Sabha was adjourned amid protests over the NEET row.

Cannot Arm-Twist the Government: Kangana Ranaut

Lok Sabha BJP MP Kangana Ranaut, on Monday, took a sharp dig at the Opposition for disrupting parliamentary proceedings, asserting that an elected government has the sovereign right to decide its functioning without being subjected to "arm-twisting".

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, the actor-turned-politician said that the primary purpose of the House is meaningful discussion and accountability, not chaos. "Our parliamentary session is for--so that we can discuss all issues in detail, and the government is held accountable for everything. That is its purpose, and we want the session to proceed and for them to raise their questions there, but if they create a ruckus and cause chaos there, as they are doing with this protest, then that is not right," she said.

Directly addressing demands regarding the removal or retention of officials or ministers, the Lok Sabha MP made it clear that the government would not yield to pressure tactics. "You cannot arm-twist the government into deciding who to sack and who to keep. This arm-twisting is not good," Ranaut said.

Ranaut further stated that those attempting to dictate the government's internal decisions should first seek a public mandate. "It is the right of the government chosen by the people to decide how to run the government. If you feel so strongly, you should stand for election yourself," she remarked.

Lok Sabha Adjourned Amid Opposition Protest

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon on Monday, shortly after the House assembled for the first day of the Monsoon Session, amid continuous sloganeering by Opposition members demanding discussions on the NEET controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case.

The proceedings began with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla making obituary references to former Members of Parliament Nadendla Bhaskara Rao, Omwati Devi, Sudhangshu Seal, Major General Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri AVSM (Retd.), KP Dhanapalan, Pyare Lal Sankhwar, and His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, Father Amir of the State of Qatar.

Soon after the obituary references, Opposition MPs raised slogans, demanding discussions on the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya.

Amid the protests, Speaker Om Birla repeatedly appealed to members to allow the House to function. "Please remain seated. Cooperate in running the House," Birla said. However, the sloganeering continued, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till 12 noon.

Ahead of the session, Congress leaders had said they would press for discussions on the NEET-UG 2026 controversy and the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case. (ANI)