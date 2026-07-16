A screenshot claiming to show an Instagram Story by Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is going viral on social media. The image alleges that the actress voiced support for activist Sonam Wangchuk and later deleted the Story. But is the viral screenshot genuine?

The viral screenshot claims Deepika re-shared a post featuring Sonam Wangchuk with the caption, "He is fasting. We are scrolling." It also allegedly includes a message that reads, "Why is no one speaking about this? We are living through the darkest hour of democracy."

The alleged Story further claims she wrote, "No matter how many films are made to glorify a failed leader, the reality remains unchanged."

As the screenshot spread online, many users claimed Deepika had deleted the Story just minutes after posting it. Some social media posts even speculated about why it was removed.

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FACT Check: The claim is fake

The viral claim is false. There is no evidence that Deepika Padukone ever posted or deleted such an Instagram Story.

A review of the actress's verified social media accounts shows no trace of the alleged Story. There are also no credible media reports confirming that she shared such a post or later removed it.

The screenshot appears to be digitally edited and has been circulated without any reliable proof.

Don't trust viral screenshots blindly

Fake screenshots of celebrity social media posts often go viral during major news events. Many of these images are edited to spread misinformation or create controversy.

Before believing or sharing such content, always check the celebrity's verified social media accounts or trusted news sources. In this case, there is no evidence that Deepika Padukone posted the viral Story supporting Sonam Wangchuk. The screenshot is fake, and the claim is misleading.