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Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and More: Bollywood Celebrities Who Broke Stigma Around Mental Health
Talking about mental health isn't always easy, but these Bollywood celebrities chose honesty over silence. Here's a look at a few brave names who have been vocal about their struggles.
Of acceptance towards mental health!
Sometimes the strongest thing a person can do is admit they are struggling. Bollywood celebs are humans too. Being on a public platform gives them a better stage to be vulnerable and speak about their struggles. Here are a few celebs who made conversations about mental health normal, reminding us that no one has to face their battles alone.
Alia Bhatt
Alia has been vocal about her diagnosis of ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) and how the extreme pressure of multitasking severely impacted her mental well-being.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika, who has been vocal about her battle with clinical depression, is also the founder of the Live Love Laugh Foundation to create widespread mental health awareness and provide resources with certified mental health professionals.
Varun Dhawan
The actor opened up about battling anxiety and depression while shooting the intense, physically and emotionally exhausting film Badlapur.
Shah Rukh Khan
SRK has been vocal about dealing with severe depression following a major shoulder surgery and how it took a toll on him.
Anushka Sharma
Anushka has openly accepted seeking help for her anxiety, attempting to normalise therapy and brain-chemical imbalances in the media.
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