I lost my Bollywood debut to star kid: Ieshaan Sehgaal on nepotism and more

Actor Ieshaan Sehgaal was to make his Bollywood debut soon. However, the project which he was for, fell into a star kid’s kitty and Ieshaan’s name was dropped. The actor opens up on nepotism and more in a conversation with Asianet Newsable.

Ieshaan Sehgaal has become a heath-throb of many since the time he featured on the 15th season of Salman Khan’s reality TV show, Bigg Boss. Since then, there has been no stopping this actor, who enjoys a huge fan following on social media.

Presently, Ieshaan Sehgaal is riding high on the success of his recently released music video ‘Baarishein’, also featuring his girlfriend, actor Miesha Iyer. The two fell in love with each other during their stay at Bigg Boss, and since then, have only been growing stronger with their relationship. While Ieshaan Sehgaal’s enjoying the response for ‘Baarishein’, the actor, in a conversation with Asianet Newsable, revealed that he lost his Bollywood debut project to a star kid.

Speaking on whether nepotism exists in the Hindi film industry or not, Ieshaan Sehgaal told this reporter, “Yes, nepotism does exist in Bollywood. But I don’t think there is anything wrong with it. I am someone who has been replaced with a star kid, which is very hurtful. I was really disappointed and even got a little lost as to why it happened with me.”

“But, in future, if I become a huge star, have kids, and when they want to enter this field, I would not tell them to go out and give auditions. Why should they worry about it when their father can make it easier for them?”

Watch the full interview here:

It was the same project for which Ieshaan Sehgaal had spent some time in Dubai, where he was preparing himself for the character. Unfortunately, he was later dropped from the project.

There was also a time in Ieshaan Sehgaal’s life when everyone around him asked him to stop thinking of having a career in showbiz. However, it was his pure grit and determination that helped him get through.

“Two or three years ago, there was a time when my family and very close friends stopped supporting me. They said that I was trying hard in the industry for eight years, had not reached anywhere, and thus I should give up. However, because I was so passionate about this industry and wanted to make a name for myself, I wanted to do everything possible.”

“Today, when people have started to recognise me, I am still the same person that I used to be three years ago when people did not use to know me. In the coming years also, if I become a big star, I would still remain the same person,” added Ieshaan Sehgaal.

Meanwhile, the actor is gearing up for another release of a music video song that he says, should be out by August. He, however, did not reveal whether or not the video will once again feature Miesha Iyer and him together.