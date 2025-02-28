'Euphoria' season 3: Sharon Stone to join star cast of HBO's hit drama series

The highly anticipated third season of the award-winning drama series 'Euphoria' on HBO has been revealed to feature the talented actress Sharon Stone in a starring role.

Actress Sharon Stone has been confirmed to star in the highly anticipated third season of HBO's hit drama series, 'Euphoria'. Stone, an Oscar nominee, will join an A-list cast that includes Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Alexa Demie for the show's third season.

In a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter, Stone expressed her excitement about joining the show and said, "There is little more exciting than going to work with this team of thrilling talent..."

"From the genius of Sam Levinson to the raw sophistication of this profoundly moving cast and tight crew. I am honored to be Euphoric," she added.

While details about Stone's role are being kept under wraps, her addition to the cast is significant. With a career spanning decades, Stone has starred in numerous notable films, including 'Basic Instinct', 'Total Recall', and 'Casino'.

Stone's casting comes as production on season three of 'Euphoria' has begun, following a nearly three-year hiatus. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new season will feature a time jump, taking the show's younger characters past their high school years.

Several other new cast members, including Marshawn Lynch, Rosalia, and Kadeem Hardison, have been announced in addition to Stone. Returning cast members include Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, and Sydney Sweeney.

Although a premiere date for season three of Euphoria has not been released, the new season is expected to air in 2026.

