Ravindra Jadeja enjoys coffee date in Dubai– Fans react [PHOTOS]

Entertainment
The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is currently underway. All the players and coaches of Team India are in Dubai for this tournament.
Team India has secured its place in the semi-finals by defeating Bangladesh in the first match and Pakistan in the second match.
The Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, will play its final group stage match on March 2 at the Dubai International Stadium. The team is preparing for it.
Meanwhile, Team India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been seen having fun in Dubai. He has also shared his pictures on his Instagram account.
Sir Ravindra Jadeja is out on a coffee date in Dubai, and he has shared a picture of it. Let's take a look at who he went with.
Ravindra Jadeja is out on a coffee date in a mall. He wrote in the caption of his post that "Coffee date in Dubai." People are liking his style.
Jaddu is also performing brilliantly in the Champions Trophy. He has taken a total of 2 wickets in 2 matches. He is expected to give his best in the future.
