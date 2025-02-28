Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal film surpasses 500 crore, Check

Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna's 'Chhaava' completes two successful weeks after its release.
According to Sacknilk's report, Chhaava earned ₹12 crore on Thursday, bringing its India collection to ₹398 crore.
In 13 days, the film has earned ₹540 crore worldwide, with ₹78 crore earned overseas.
If the domestic collection for Thursday, February 27, is added, the total income will be ₹552 crore.
Including the foreign collection for Thursday, February 27, the film's worldwide earnings are expected to be ₹555-558 crore.
Due to no major releases on Friday, Chhaava is expected to remain strong in its third week. Crazyxie and Superboys of Malegaon are releasing next Friday.
Chhaava is now set to release in a dubbed Telugu version on March 7. Maddock Films announced this by sharing its poster on Maha Shivaratri.
