Chhaava Box Office: Vicky Kaushal film surpasses 500 crore, Check

Chhaava Completes Two Weeks

Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna, and Akshaye Khanna's 'Chhaava' completes two successful weeks after its release.

Chhaava Inches Closer to 400 Crores in India

According to Sacknilk's report, Chhaava earned ₹12 crore on Thursday, bringing its India collection to ₹398 crore.

Craze for Chhaava Seen Abroad as Well

In 13 days, the film has earned ₹540 crore worldwide, with ₹78 crore earned overseas.

Crossed 550 Crores

If the domestic collection for Thursday, February 27, is added, the total income will be ₹552 crore.

Chhaava's Worldwide Collection

Including the foreign collection for Thursday, February 27, the film's worldwide earnings are expected to be ₹555-558 crore.

Will Earn Well in the Third Week Too

Due to no major releases on Friday, Chhaava is expected to remain strong in its third week. Crazyxie and Superboys of Malegaon are releasing next Friday.

Now Releasing in Telugu

Chhaava is now set to release in a dubbed Telugu version on March 7. Maddock Films announced this by sharing its poster on Maha Shivaratri.

