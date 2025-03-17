Entertainment
Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting rid of a matching tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Hints on a new love life
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is trending all over the internet with her new Instagram post, where she shared many pictures from her recent days.
First, Samantha remodeled her wedding gown into a black dress after the separation with Naga Chaitanya. This was called 'revenge dress.'.
After that, she recently made her wedding ring, given by her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, into a pendant.
These changes made speculations on her dating life, especially with recent appearances with director Raj Nidimoru.
While these rumors have been circulating all over the internet, another picture fueled these speculations around the dating life of Samantha.
Samantha had a matching tattoo with her ex-husband that they got inked after their wedding.
Now, in her pictures, the tattoo was seen fading, and fans assume this as the way to erase her past and move on with Raj.
