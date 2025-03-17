Entertainment

Samantha latest post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu getting rid of a matching tattoo with Naga Chaitanya? Hints on a new love life

Image credits: Instagram

Samantha's latest post

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is trending all over the internet with her new Instagram post, where she shared many pictures from her recent days. 

Image credits: Instagram

Samantha's revenge dress

First, Samantha remodeled her wedding gown into a black dress after the separation with Naga Chaitanya. This was called 'revenge dress.'. 

Image credits: Instagram

Samantha removes tattoo with Naga Chaitanya

After that, she recently made her wedding ring, given by her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya, into a pendant. 

Image credits: Instagram

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru

These changes made speculations on her dating life, especially with recent appearances with director Raj Nidimoru. 

Image credits: Instagram

Samantha dating life

While these rumors have been circulating all over the internet, another picture fueled these speculations around the dating life of Samantha. 

Image credits: Instagram

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha had a matching tattoo with her ex-husband that they got inked after their wedding. 
 

Image credits: Instagram

Samantha tattoo

 

 

Now, in her pictures, the tattoo was seen fading, and fans assume this as the way to erase her past and move on with Raj. 

Image credits: Instagram

