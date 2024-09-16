Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elvish Yadav receives death threat while playing Indian Street Premiere League, officials evacuate stadium

    Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav received a death threat while playing cricket with comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui at the IG Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

    On September 15, 2024, Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav received a death threat while playing cricket with comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui. The two clashed at the IG Indoor Stadium in Delhi during an ECL 2024 match between Elvish's Haryanvi Hunters (HH) and Munawar's Mumbai Disruptors. Before the match began, the two captains had lighthearted banter with presenter Shefali Bagga on the field; however, Elvish quickly received a death threat for playing against Munawar, sending the officials into a frenzy.

    Officials evacuated the crowded stadium as part of their safety protocol, and the exits were sealed. Several photographs and videos have appeared on social media, showing Elvish fans rushing out of the stadium in large numbers.  The contest continued with only management and other authorities present. Elvish and the organizers have yet to publish an official comment regarding the incident. It should be mentioned that during the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL) earlier this year, Elvish and Munawar were seen bonding and hugging each other, which irritated the former's supporters and followers.

    Elvish—the traitor

    Elvish was labeled a "traitor" and "anti-Hindu" for his association with Munawar, and he received death threats. As the dispute erupted, Elvish delivered an unequivocal apology and claimed that he would willingly lose his friendship with Munawar for the sake of his religion.

