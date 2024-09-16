Choreographer Jani Master accused of sexual harassment by a 21-year-old, 'Assaulted during outdoor shoot..'

A 21-year-old choreographer who has been working closely with Jani Master for several months said that he sexually assaulted her during their outdoor shoots.

Police have reportedly filed a zero First Information Report (FIR) against choreographer Shaik Jani Basha, also known as Jani Master, on charges of sexual assault against a lady. According to The Hindu, authorities stated the 21 lady is also a choreographer. In her complaint to Raidurgam police in Hyderabad, the woman, who has been working closely with Jani Master for several months, they were said that he sexually assaulted her during their outdoor shoots.

The FIR

According to her statement, the Raidurgam police booked a zero FIR, which was then moved to the Narsingi police for further inquiry. "The complainant claimed that Jani sexually assaulted her several times during their shoots in various cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad." She also alleged that he abused her multiple times in her Narsingi home... Because the woman lives in Narsingi, the case has been passed to the Narsingi police, and further investigation will be conducted," a senior police officer said.

The Investigation

According to the police, Jani Master was charged under clauses (2) and (n) of section 376 (rape), criminal intimidation (506) and voluntarily inflicting harm (323) of the IPC. Shikha Goel, the DG of the Women Safety Wing (WSW) Telangana, stated that film industry members approached her for advice on the case.

About Jani Master

A dancer Satish had allegedly filed a complaint against Jani Master at the Raidurgam police station in June. Satish accused the choreographer of harassment, alleging that he was stopping him from getting employment on film shoots. However, during a press conference, Jani Master denied the charges. In 2019, a local court in Medchal, Hyderabad, reportedly sentenced Jani Master to six months in jail for a 2015 college riot. He is highly active on social media, often sharing photos with everyone from Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan to Rajkummar Rao.

