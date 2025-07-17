Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde praised Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par for sensitively portraying learning disabilities at a special screening organised by Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended a special screening of Aamir Khan's sports drama 'Sitaare Zameen Par' and praised the movie for raising awareness about children with learning difficulties.

The special screening was organised by Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC. Deputy CM Shinde, while speaking at the event, appreciated the film for addressing such an important topic with sensitivity and emotion, and also assured that the state government would extend full support to children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.



"Special children are not different from others in their right to education... The Maharashtra government is committed to providing all necessary support to ensure their integration into mainstream schools. If needed, decisions will also be positively considered at the BMC level," said Shinde.



Last month, a special screening of the film was held in Delhi, where Congress MP Shashi Tharoor joined Aamir.

After watching the film, Tharoor praised it for its emotional depth and strong message. Tharoor said, "It is an emotional and heartwarming movie. It teaches a lot. All of Aamir's performances are great, so I expected nothing less. His acting was first-class in the movie... I liked the story as well. It was well-written. Anyone who watches this movie will not only enjoy it but also learn a lot."

He added, "Many ambassadors who attended the screening expressed their happiness at being there to watch the film... A Lok Sabha staff member was there with his physically challenged daughter. Looking at her smile while watching the movie made him (Aamir Khan) tear up."

Talking about 'Sitaare Zameen Par,' it is a sequel to the blockbuster movie 'Taare Zameen Par.' In the sports drama, Aamir plays the role of a basketball coach who is tasked with training a group of neurodivergent children. The film, directed by Prasanna, hit theatres on June 20. (ANI)