Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par is now the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2025. It surpassed Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 at the worldwide box office. Here's the latest box office collection and the top 5 films list
Sitaare Zameen Par sets a record at the worldwide box office
Sitaare Zameen Par has set a new record at the worldwide box office. The Aamir Khan starrer is now the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film globally in 2025.
Sitaare Zameen Par worldwide earnings
Sitaare Zameen Par has grossed ₹256 crore worldwide in 25 days. It has surpassed Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, which previously held the third spot at the global box office.
Raid 2's worldwide box office collection
Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 grossed ₹242.57 crore worldwide. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, the film has now slipped to the fifth spot on the list of 2025's highest-grossing Bollywood films worldwide.
Sitaare Zameen Par still has two films to beat
Sitaare Zameen Par still needs to surpass two films at the worldwide box office. However, it will need a significant boost in earnings, which seems difficult considering its declining collections.
The two films ahead of Sitaare Zameen Par
Sitaare Zameen Par is currently behind Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 and Vicky Kaushal's Chhava. These two films have grossed ₹304.12 crore and ₹827.06 crore worldwide, respectively.
The 5th highest-grossing film of 2025
Following Chhava, Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par and Raid 2, the 5th highest-grossing film worldwide is Salman Khan's Sikandar, which collected ₹211.34 crore globally.
Sitaare Zameen Par's India collection
Sitaare Zameen Par has collected approximately ₹160.17 crore nett in India. Its gross collection in India is ₹189 crore, while its overseas gross collection is ₹67 crore.