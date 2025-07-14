Sitaare Zameen Par continues its box office dominance on day 24, surpassing five of Aamir Khan's previous films in earnings

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Collection Day 24: Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par has brought him success once again. After a long time, Aamir's star is shining at the box office. Meanwhile, 24 days have passed since the release of his film Sitaare Zameen Par, and the film is still holding strong at the box office. While two films, Maalik and Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan, were released last Friday, it hasn't significantly affected the collection of Aamir's film. Sitaare Zameen Par had a great earning on its 24th day as well. According to sacnilk.com, the film did a business of 3 crores on its fourth Sunday.

How was the collection of Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zameen Par was released on June 20. The film made a spectacular opening day collection of 10.7 crores. On the second day, the film did a business of 20.2 crores. The film did wonders on the third day. The movie made a strong collection of 27.25 crores. Sitaare Zameen Par did a business of 88.9 crores in the first weekend. The film's earnings in the second weekend were 46.5 crores. The film did a business of 18.95 crores in the third weekend. On the 22nd day, i.e., the fourth Friday, the film's collection went from crores to lakhs, and it earned 9 lakhs. However, the film picked up pace again at the box office and earned 2.5 crores on the 23rd day. On the 24th day, the film's earnings were 3 crores. Sitaare Zameen Par has so far done a business of 160 crores at the Indian box office. The film is still being liked. The highest occupancy is 65.70 percent in the evening shows.

Sitaare Zameen Par surpasses 5 of Aamir Khan's films

Let us tell you that the film Sitaare Zameen Par has surpassed 5 of Aamir Khan's top 10 net earning Hindi films in terms of earnings. Sitaare Zameen Par has collected a net of 159.36 crores in Hindi. Accordingly, this film has surpassed Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha (61.12 crores), Taare Zameen Par (62.95 crores), Talaash (93.61 crores), Ghajini (114 crores), Thugs of Hindostan (145.55 crores).