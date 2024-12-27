Dua Lipa gets engaged to Callum Turner? Singer's Instagram post sparks rumour

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner have reportedly gotten engaged after less than a year of dating. The couple, who went public with their relationship in January allegedly celebrated their engagement with a private ceremony around Christmas

Singer Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner are reportedly engaged after less than a year of dating. The couple, who were first linked in January, got engaged during a private ceremony around Christmas, according to British media reports. Pictures from the event showed the 29-year-old singer wearing a dazzling diamond ring. They are planning to celebrate their engagement with an intimate New Year’s Eve party, inviting close family and friends.

Before Christmas, Dua shared a heartfelt Instagram post, expressing her love for her followers, where she appeared in several pictures showing off her engagement ring. One image showed her sitting with her hands in her lap, proudly displaying the ring, while another featured a mirror selfie showcasing it. The couple also shared a sweet car selfie, with Dua leaning into Callum as they smiled together.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor shares stunning photo in winter look; spends holiday at Gstaad [PHOTOS]

The New Year’s Eve celebration is expected to be a star-studded event, with rumors suggesting that Bella Hadid, Harry Styles, and Emma Watson could be among the guests.

Dua and Callum's relationship went public in January when she attended the premiere of his Apple TV+ series Masters of the Air. Since then, they have frequently been seen together in public, with Callum accompanying Dua to India for her concert in November. The couple enjoyed a dinner outing after their arrival in India. Previously, Dua had been linked to French director Romain Gavras, while Callum had a relationship with The Crown star Vanessa Kirby.

Latest Videos