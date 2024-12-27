Kareena Kapoor shares stunning photo in winter look; spends holiday at Gstaad [PHOTOS]

Kareena Kapoor Khan is ringing in the festive season with her family in Gstaad, Switzerland. Sharing glimpses of their cozy Christmas and New Year celebrations, the actress treated fans to heartwarming family moments, including a festive tree, playful kids, and cherished time with Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying a winter getaway in Gstaad, Switzerland, with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their children. Celebrating Christmas and New Year, the actress has been sharing glimpses of her picturesque vacation on social media. Recently, she posted a beautiful mirror selfie, capturing her stunning winter look in a cozy red-and-white sweater.

In her Instagram stories, Kareena treated fans to snippets of her festive celebrations. She shared how the couple spent intimate moments in the exotic location, embracing the holiday spirit. Despite posting her Christmas update later than expected, she revealed that the delay was due to savoring the precious family time.

Kareena’s Christmas post encapsulated the festive vibe and family bonding. One image showcased Kareena and Saif gazing at each other, exuding love and warmth. Another captured their younger son Jeh engrossed in playful activities, while Jeh and Taimur were spotted enjoying the celebrations alongside a beautifully adorned Christmas tree. A heartwarming father-son moment featured Saif presenting a red guitar to Taimur, adding to the festive charm. The subsequent photos highlighted endearing family moments, creating a cozy and cheerful holiday narrative.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty. Released on November 1, the action-packed film featured an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar. The movie witnessed a significant clash at the box office with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

In a recent interaction, Kareena expressed her interest in exploring Korean dramas, stating that she admired their global popularity and artistic appeal. She mentioned that venturing into such projects would be an exciting opportunity to connect with a broader audience.

In a prior interview with a news portal, Kareena reflected on her career journey, emphasizing the importance of reinvention. She shared that, during her teenage years, her focus was on being part of as many films as possible. However, as her career progressed, she began prioritizing reinvention to leave a lasting legacy. Kareena acknowledged the strides made by other actresses in breaking stereotypes and said she constantly challenges herself every five years to try something new.

