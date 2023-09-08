Dream Girl 2: Ayushmann Khurrana's film team offers 'Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free'; read details

'Buy1 Get 1 Ticket Free' offer is now open for Ektaa R. Kapoor's Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday! Book Your Tickets Now!

Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, has continued its spectacular box office run. The movie has made an incredible admission into the exclusive 100 Cr. club at the global box office and is still counting. Today, the film started its third week, which is guaranteed to carry a powerful punch, as the Dream Girl 2 producers have shared exciting news with fans. As the film enters its third week, the producers have launched a "Buy One Get One Free" promotion for supporters and moviegoers.

During the following weekend, the offer for 'One Plus One' Tickets is expected to draw many people from the general public and families. The audience adores the picture, and the box office figures show that the comedic performer defied convention and triumphed at the box office.

Furthermore, while Dream Girl 2 is having a dream run, the film's producer Ektaa R Kapoor, recently organised a success celebration for the actors, which included Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, and the director Raaj Shaandilyaa.

Dream Girl 2 grossed 10.69 crores at the box office, making it the highest opening for Ayushmann Khurrana. The credit goes to Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, which cast the versatile actor in the two distinct characters of Karam and Pooja, and he nailed the role with his effortless performance.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. The film stars Paresh Rawal, Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, and Manoj Joshi among others. Dream Girl 2 was released in theatres on August 25, 2023.