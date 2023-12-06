Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Do Patti': Kriti Sanon shares stunning wrap-up moments from Manali shoot - See photos

    In Manali for the filming of her upcoming movie "Do Patti," produced under her newly established production company 'Blue Butterfly Films,' Kriti Sanon has now wrapped up the schedule. Sharing breathtaking pictures from the location, she describes it as truly beautiful.

    Kriti Sanon is currently in the beautiful surroundings of Manali, wrapping up the filming of "Do Patti," a movie produced by her newly established production company, Blue Butterfly Films. Earlier this year, Kriti made headlines by stepping into film production, expanding her role in the industry. Now, as both a producer and lead actress, she is set to bring fresh stories to audiences, showcasing her talent in front of and behind the camera.

    On her social media, Kriti shared her excitement, praising the beauty of Manali and announcing the successful completion of the filming for "Do Patti." Her post's caption read, "Manali.. You are beautiful! 😍 Its a Schedule wrap for #DoPatti !! ✌️ Cold weather, Warm hearts! ❄️❤️ Passionate souls trying to create some magic while making memories! 🦋 Such a fulfilling schedule, all thanks to a great team! 👏🏻✌️❤️ @beatnikbob5 @martratassepp you guys killed it! 🫶🏻👏🏻💖"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    The year 2023 is a significant one for Kriti Sanon as she not only entered film production but also expanded her ventures by launching her own skincare brand, stepping into the beauty industry. This diversification showcases her dynamic and versatile approach to her career, embodying a spirit of continuous innovation and exploration.

    Amid her ongoing success in the industry, Kriti has achieved milestones, including a prestigious national award and a Filmfare Best Actress award in 2023. Her unstoppable journey is a testament to her determination as an artist and entrepreneur, building anticipation among fans and the industry for the release of her upcoming film, "Do Patti." In this project, Kriti not only takes on a leading role on screen but also handles producer responsibilities, demonstrating her skills both in front of and behind the scenes in the film world.

