Satluj, directed by Diljit Dosanjh, received a tremendous 9.4/10 rating on IMDb in just 48 hours, outpacing the blockbuster Dhurandhar, demonstrating that it is an unrivalled masterpiece of real-world storytelling.

Satluj by Diljit Dosanjh scored an enormous 9.4/10 on IMDb in just 48 hours, greater than the blockbuster Dhurandhar, demonstrating this is an unadulterated masterpiece of real-world storytelling.

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Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's biographical drama Punjab 95 was renamed Satluj and premiered on ZEE5 after a long three-year censorship struggle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The board first requested 127 cuts and a title change.

Moreover, the film, which was meant to release internationally in February last year, skipped India and was released elsewhere. However, much to everyone's astonishment, Punjab 95 was renamed Satluj, and its unedited form was published on Zee5 in India on 3 July 2026. Sadly just for two days.

Satluj Dhurandhar (2008) - IMDb

After years in limbo, Punjab 95 was discreetly released on ZEE5 under the alternative title Satluj. Director and star Diljit verified the film was streamed with zero editing. But within days of its digital debut, it was controversially removed from the platform in India. But the film has defeated Dhurandhar in just 48 hours.

Satluj has received a huge 9.4/10 on IMDb, with more than 4,600 votes, after its unexpected online release. The phenomenal public interest pushed its IMDb rating up to 9.7-9.8/10 within a day or two of its launch, before settling at a fantastic 9.4/10 as more people submitted their reviews.

The movie has a far better raw rating of 9.4/10 on IMDb compared to the enormous blockbuster spy-thriller Dhurandhar, which garnered merely 8.3/10 on IMDb. But their ratings reveal quite different things, because they correspond to entirely different film sizes, vote volumes, and viewer demographics.

Dhurandhar may have had his success at the worldwide movie office, but Satluj has earned deep critical and artistic respectability for crafting a brave, uncompromising masterwork of real-world storytelling.

More deets on the film

This important historical docu-drama features Diljit Dosanjh as Sardar Jaswant Singh Khalra and Arjun Rampas as Samudra Singh. It confronts the audience with hard facts without glossing over history.

Directed by Honey Trehan, the film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and is based on the story of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Kalra who investigated enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions in Punjab in the 1990s. The film was banned for three years due to its very sensitive political topics and revelations of alleged illicit cremations, which led to 127 edits.