Following Satluj’s removal from ZEE5 India, Diljit Dosanjh went on Instagram live, praised the fans who had already downloaded the film, and asked for their aid in getting others to view it.

Just days after Satluj was pulled off ZEE5 India, Dosanjh addressed the matter in an Instagram Live. The actor’s film has been embroiled in a censorship struggle for years and the star talked with fans when they swamped the comments section stating they had already downloaded the movie before it mysteriously disappeared from the OTT platform.

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Diljit Dosanjh asks ZEE5 to provide the download links after taking down Satluj

Reacting to the compliments, Diljit said, “I am happy that so many people were able to download the film. He even requested those who had it to give the download links to others so that more and more people may watch Satluj till it comes back to ZEE5. He also urged the audience to see the movie with their families.

In another moment from the live session which has since gone viral, Diljit remarked, “Hun tension nahi, sab ne kar layi download.” He said that he was not afraid anymore because people had already viewed the video before it was taken down.

Diljit Dosanjh: ‘We Fought This Battle Ourselves’

Diljit also opened up about the tough road to the film’s release, since neither he nor the creators approached the Punjabi film industry or Bollywood for help. “We’ve been fighting to get this film released for the last three to four years. We never went to anyone asking for support. I never asked anyone from my industry, nor did I ever ask anyone in Bollywood to help release our film, support us, or stand by us. We fought this battle ourselves," he said in Punjabi.

He went on to add, “Everyone feels their own struggle is the biggest. Whatever work you’re in, everyone is fighting their own battle on their own platform. We too brought our film to the audience on our own, got it released, and made sure it reached the people."

The Satluj Controversy And Real Story

Satluj, directed by Honey Trehan, was originally called Ghallughara, then renamed Punjab ’95, and finally Satluj. The film is based on the story of human rights campaigner Jaswant Singh Khalra and has been in limbo for years after allegedly receiving over 120 requested edits by the CBFC. It was supposed to release in theatres but finally premiered on ZEE5 on July 3, only to be taken off the site in India, two days later. Since then ZEE5 has indicated that they are considering legal alternatives to reinstate the film.