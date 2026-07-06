AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang criticised ZEE5 for removing Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj', alleging it's a move to suppress Punjab's history. He condemned the unexplained decision, calling it a reminder of prejudice against Punjab's truth.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Malvinder Singh Kang on Monday criticised the removal of actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Satluj from the OTT platform ZEE5 India, alleging that the move reflected an attempt to suppress Punjab's history.

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'Attempt to Suppress Punjab's History'

In a post on X, Kang termed the film's removal "beyond shocking" and condemned what he described as the unexplained decision to make the film unavailable. "Beyond shocking. When a nation begins to fear its own history, censorship becomes its most dangerous weapon. I unequivocally condemn the unexplained removal of Satluj from Zee5 India," Kang said.

He said the film portrays the alleged human rights violations of the 1980s and 1990s through the struggle of Jaswant Singh Khalra and questioned why it had been taken down without a public explanation.

'Who is Afraid of Punjab's Truth?'

"Propaganda-driven films such as The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story were promoted and screened without obstruction. Yet when a film raises uncomfortable questions about the human rights violations and atrocities in Punjab, it disappears from an OTT platform. Why? Who is afraid of Punjab's truth?" he said.

Kang Alleges BJP Prejudice Against Punjab

The AAP MP further alleged that the BJP was uncomfortable with "Punjab's truth" and urged the government to ensure that the film is restored on the streaming platform. "By blocking Satluj, the BJP has exposed its true face. It is yet another reminder of its deep discomfort with Punjab's truth and its persistent prejudice against Punjab. I strongly urge the Government to ensure that Satluj is reinstated without delay. History must be confronted with honesty, not buried through silence and censorship," Kang said.

ZEE5 Says Film 'Unavailable Until Further Notice'

The remarks come after Diljit Dosanjh-starrer 'Satluj' was taken down from ZEE5 India until further notice, with the streaming platform stating that it is exploring options to bring the film back for audiences in the country. The film is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who disappeared in 1995. Helmed by Honey Trehan, produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, 'Satluj' also stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky, and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

In an official statement, ZEE5 announced the removal. The streamer said, "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity." (ANI)