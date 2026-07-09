According to reports, gurudwara committees, with support from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), have organised public screenings in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Jammu. In Jammu, the film will reportedly be screened at four gurudwaras between July 10 and July 13. A screening has also been planned at Jaipur's Baba Fateh Singh Auditorium in Chandi Ki Taksal Gurudwara. The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has also extended its support, with president Harmeet Singh Kalka urging ZEE5 to restore the film on its platform. An SGPC source said the community wants Khalra's story to remain accessible even if it is unavailable online.