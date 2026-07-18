Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh supports Diljit Dosanjh's controversial film 'Satluj,' saying it shows the truth. The film was removed from ZEE5 on government orders, sparking a debate on historical portrayal and censorship in Punjab.

Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh's film 'Satluj', expressing support for the film and its portrayal of events. Speaking to the media on the issue, Aulakh said, "Satluj film is in our hearts. Diljit Dosanjh has shown the truth regarding what happened." His remarks come as the debate over 'Satluj' continues after the film was taken down from OTT platform ZEE5 within 48 hours of its release by the makers following government orders.

Debate Over Historical Truth

Earlier, Punjab Human Rights Organisation chairman Justice Ranjit Singh (retd) also commented on the controversy, saying that history should be presented to younger generations rather than concealed. Referring to the CBI probe into Jaswant Singh Khalra's "disappearance" case, the former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge said, "People began inquiring about the whereabouts of the police officer who had been sentenced to life imprisonment and discovered that he had been released from jail... He was released in violation of constitutional provisions... We demand that he should be apprehended again and returned to prison to serve out his life sentence... All I will say is that the truth--the reality of that era and the atrocities committed back then--should be conveyed to the current generation."

He further added, "History is meant to be taught; it is not meant to be concealed. The youth of today need to know that truth to understand what actually happened."

Government Cites Inaccuracies, Certification Issues

The Union government has maintained that its objections to the film are not related to Jaswant Singh Khalra or his legacy. Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu said the government's concerns stem from what it described as factual inaccuracies and misleading portrayals in the film. Referring to the shared cultural ethos of two communities, Bittu remarked, "Do rang Guru da - ek Hola, ek Holi." He also alleged that external forces, along with certain individuals within the country, were attempting to promote divisive narratives and asserted that the government would not allow such narratives to disturb Punjab's communal harmony.

According to Information and Broadcasting Ministry officials, 'Satluj' did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. An I&B Ministry official told ANI, "Satluj did not have the required certification for a theatrical release. Instead of complying with the certification process, the makers changed the film's title and released it on an OTT platform."

Community Screenings Held Amidst Controversy

Meanwhile, after the film's removal from ZEE5, a special community screening of 'Satluj' was organised at Gurdwara Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Nanak Nagar, Jammu, by the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC). Speaking to ANI, DGPC Treasurer Sardar Jagpal Singh said the turnout reflected strong public interest in the film.

He said, "Look at the gathering here; people from all faiths, Hindus, Sikhs, Muslims, and others, are present. The movie started at 8:00 PM, and it is now nearly 10:20 PM. It is baffling why the government or the people involved want to hide the truth. This movie is currently being shown at this Gurdwara, and the screenings will continue at various other Gurdwaras until the 16th."

Directed by Honey Trehan and produced by RSVP and MacGuffin Pictures, Satluj stars Arjun Rampal, Kanwaljit Singh, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan. (ANI)