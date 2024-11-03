Entertainment

DDLJ: The Rs 4 cr film with an Unbeaten 29-year box office record

Most Profitable Diwali Film Release

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) is the most profitable film released on Diwali. Notably, this film's record has remained unbroken for 29 years.

DDLJ's Release Date

'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' was released on October 20, 1995, just two days before Diwali, which was celebrated worldwide on October 23.

DDLJ's Budget

Directed by Aditya Chopra & produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, 'DDLJ' was made on a budget of just Rs 4 crore. Besides SRK, Kajol and Amrish Puri also played key roles.

DDLJ's Box Office Earnings

According to Koimoi, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' earned Rs 53.5 crore in India, which was more than 13 times its budget.

DDLJ's Profit

After deducting the budget from the total earnings, 'DDLJ' made a profit of Rs 49.5 crore, which is approximately 1237.5% of its budget.

Why DDLJ's Record is Unbreakable

Today, films are made on bigger budgets and don't earn as much at the box office. This is why it's nearly impossible to break 'DDLJ's Diwali earnings record.

