DDLJ: The Rs 4 cr film with an Unbeaten 29-year box office record

Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) is the most profitable film released on Diwali. Notably, this film's record has remained unbroken for 29 years.
'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' was released on October 20, 1995, just two days before Diwali, which was celebrated worldwide on October 23.
Directed by Aditya Chopra & produced under the Yash Raj Films banner, 'DDLJ' was made on a budget of just Rs 4 crore. Besides SRK, Kajol and Amrish Puri also played key roles.
According to Koimoi, 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' earned Rs 53.5 crore in India, which was more than 13 times its budget.
After deducting the budget from the total earnings, 'DDLJ' made a profit of Rs 49.5 crore, which is approximately 1237.5% of its budget.
Today, films are made on bigger budgets and don't earn as much at the box office. This is why it's nearly impossible to break 'DDLJ's Diwali earnings record.