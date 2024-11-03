THIS film starring Amitabh Bachchan is India's most watched

Entertainment
Which is India's most watched film? Surprisingly, it was initially declared a flop but is now a classic Bollywood film, Sholay
Blockbusters are assessed by their box office earnings. However, in recent years, it's calculated by ticket sales
The film we're discussing, Sholay, sold 25 crore tickets, the highest for any Indian film, despite being declared a flop
Sholay redefined Indian cinema. Despite being called a flop, it earned over 15 crore at the box office
Sholay sold 15 crore tickets in India and ran for six years. Tickets also sold in Europe, North America, and the Middle East, totaling 25 crore
Sholay initially lacked viewers. Its slow start led to it being labeled a flop. However, it later became a blockbuster
Sholay, released on August 15, 1975, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan. It was directed by Ramesh Sippy
The song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra took 21 days to shoot and remains popular