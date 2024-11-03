Entertainment

THIS film starring Amitabh Bachchan is India's most watched

Which is the most watched film?

Which is India's most watched film? Surprisingly, it was initially declared a flop but is now a classic Bollywood film, Sholay

How films become blockbusters

Blockbusters are assessed by their box office earnings. However, in recent years, it's calculated by ticket sales

Sholay sold 25 crore tickets

The film we're discussing, Sholay, sold 25 crore tickets, the highest for any Indian film, despite being declared a flop

Sholay redefined Indian cinema

Sholay redefined Indian cinema. Despite being called a flop, it earned over 15 crore at the box office

Sholay ran for 6 years

Sholay sold 15 crore tickets in India and ran for six years. Tickets also sold in Europe, North America, and the Middle East, totaling 25 crore

Why Sholay was called a flop

Sholay initially lacked viewers. Its slow start led to it being labeled a flop. However, it later became a blockbuster

Sholay's star cast

Sholay, released on August 15, 1975, starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan. It was directed by Ramesh Sippy

Sholay's iconic song took 21 days to shoot

The song 'Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge' featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra took 21 days to shoot and remains popular

Find Next One