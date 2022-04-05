Did Tiger Shroff got his 'butt' kicked while shooting Heropanti 2?

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff revealed some exciting details with his fans about filming action sequences in Heropanti 2.
     

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 6:51 PM IST

    Whether it is performing a dance number or doing a difficult stunt, Tiger Shroff knows how to do it and that too, effortlessly. The young Bollywood actor, who gained popularity with his physique, excellent dancing and acting skills, lives above everyone’s expectations. Ahead of the release of his upcoming film ‘Heropanti 2’ the actor has been making some headlines.

    A few days ago, the makers of 'Heropanti 2' dropped the trailer of the sequel. As per the trailer, fans of Tiger Shroff can expect some mind-boggling action sequences in his upcoming flick.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Shared post on Time

    Now, the talented actor shared a glimpse of a challenging action sequence in 'Heropanti 2'. Posting a video on his Instagram, Tiger wrote, “Got my ass kicked this sequence, but it’s going to special hope you guys like it”.  If Tiger is saying this, it may have really been a difficult scene. Tiger’s post has clearly built anticipation, excitement and interest around the film, especially this particular action sequence where he is seen taking on a group of Shaolin Kung Fu fighters.

    It is believed that the actor has shot for this precise action sequence in Bangkok and looking at Tiger taking on the trained and weaponed fighters, the audience, especially his fans, can't wait to see all the action on the silver screen.

    On the professional front, Tiger Shroff, after the release of Heropanti 2, will be seen in Ganapathy along with Baaghi 4. 'Heropanti 2' is the fifth association of producer Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff after 'Heropanti', 'Baaghi', 'Baaghi 2' and 'Baaghi 3'. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29 on the occasion of Eid.

