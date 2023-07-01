Did Rihanna just say she's going to release new album after 7 long years? Here's what we know

The first female artist with ten tracks that have received one billion Spotify streams is 35-year-old Rihanna. Although she hasn't released a new album in seven years, she is breaking streaming records. Find out if the singer made any allusions to her album in the happy post.

In a recent Instagram post, Rihanna thanked fans for listening to her music and hinted to her future album, according to internet users. She wrote: 'Bad gal bili.' 'Wit no new album...lemme talk my sh*t.Along with an emoji representing the flag of her native nation, she also added a winking emoji with its tongue out. Anti, Rihanna's most recent studio album, was published seven and a half years ago. The founder of Fenty Beauty is still at the top of the streaming charts despite having no brand-new studio album or single, which is exactly what the post appears to be celebrating. In the post's comment section, the coworkers of the record-breaking artist showed the musician a lot of support. While upcoming rapper Ice Spice only shared a single fire emoji, singer Normani tweeted "Wow [fire emoji]".

ALSO READ: Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, expresses disapproval of his relationship with Hema Malini

Nicki Minaj showed support to the singer by posting: "Not bad gal billi poppin shit like a wheelie. I mean Poppin like a pilly. Like really. Man down cuz she making a Killy!!! SILLY! Bout to be pushin out a new kid like Gillie. Caribbean girls run it & AWWLLL these btchs know da dilly. Okay bars #babydaddytellmeIGOTprettyeyes. The 35-year-old singer has been experimenting with a number of businesses, including her lingerie and cosmetics line, as fans wait for her upcoming album.

Following her breakthrough in music, the committed philanthropist also entered into a number of commercial enterprises. In 2017, Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty following the release of her sixth album in 2016. Rihanna stated to British Vogue that, when it came to releasing a new album, she, "just wanted[ed] to have fun," despite having previously expressed worry about failing to beat Anti. The businesswoman proclaimed, "I want it to be this year." It would be absurd if it weren't this year, Rihanna said with a touch of her signature humour. She told the source that all she wanted to do was "make music and make videos," and that she didn't want to worry about the upcoming album.

ALSO READ: Grazia Millennial Awards 2023: Urfi Javed sets the red carpet on fire; Netizens react with mixed emotions