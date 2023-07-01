Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did Rihanna just say she's going to release new album after 7 long years? Here's what we know

    The first female artist with ten tracks that have received one billion Spotify streams is 35-year-old Rihanna. Although she hasn't released a new album in seven years, she is breaking streaming records. Find out if the singer made any allusions to her album in the happy post.

    Did Rihanna just say she's going to release new album after 7 long years? Here's what we know ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    In a recent Instagram post, Rihanna thanked fans for listening to her music and hinted to her future album, according to internet users.  She wrote:  'Bad gal bili.' 'Wit no new album...lemme talk my sh*t.Along with an emoji representing the flag of her native nation, she also added a winking emoji with its tongue out. Anti, Rihanna's most recent studio album, was published seven and a half years ago. The founder of Fenty Beauty is still at the top of the streaming charts despite having no brand-new studio album or single, which is exactly what the post appears to be celebrating. In the post's comment section, the coworkers of the record-breaking artist showed the musician a lot of support. While upcoming rapper Ice Spice only shared a single fire emoji, singer Normani tweeted "Wow [fire emoji]".

    ALSO READ: Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, expresses disapproval of his relationship with Hema Malini

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

    Nicki Minaj showed support to the singer by posting: "Not bad gal billi poppin shit like a wheelie. I mean Poppin like a pilly. Like really. Man down cuz she making a Killy!!! SILLY! Bout to be pushin out a new kid like Gillie. Caribbean girls run it & AWWLLL these btchs know da dilly. Okay bars #babydaddytellmeIGOTprettyeyes. The 35-year-old singer has been experimenting with a number of businesses, including her lingerie and cosmetics line, as fans wait for her upcoming album.

    Following her breakthrough in music, the committed philanthropist also entered into a number of commercial enterprises.  In 2017, Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty following the release of her sixth album in 2016. Rihanna stated to British Vogue that, when it came to releasing a new album, she, "just wanted[ed] to have fun," despite having previously expressed worry about failing to beat Anti. The businesswoman proclaimed, "I want it to be this year." It would be absurd if it weren't this year, Rihanna said with a touch of her signature humour. She told the source that all she wanted to do was "make music and make videos," and that she didn't want to worry about the upcoming album.

    ALSO READ: Grazia Millennial Awards 2023: Urfi Javed sets the red carpet on fire; Netizens react with mixed emotions

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous, sexy in sizzling pink gown; WATCH video here ADC

    Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous, sexy in sizzling pink gown; WATCH video here

    Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Ranveer Singh emulates Alia Bhatt gives his own spin to Tum Kya Mile WATCH ATG

    Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Ranveer Singh emulates Alia Bhatt, gives his own spin to 'Tum Kya Mile' [WATCH]

    Roadies 19: Prince Narula-Rhea Chakraborty engage in heated argument, fans enjoy with popcorn ADC

    Roadies 19: Prince Narula-Rhea Chakraborty engage in heated argument, fans enjoy with popcorn

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Manisha Rani's sister makes Bebika's mouth shut after 'Government school' comment vma

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 update: Manisha Rani's sister makes Bebika's mouth shut after 'Government school' comment

    Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, expresses disapproval of his relationship with Hema Malini ATG

    Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, expresses disapproval of his relationship with Hema Malini

    Recent Stories

    23 days and 17 sittings Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 20 gcw

    23 days and 17 sittings: Monsoon session of Parliament to begin from July 20

    Key Karnataka BJP meeting on July 2; Decision on Leader of Opposition likely

    Key Karnataka BJP meeting on July 2; Decision on Leader of Opposition likely

    Kylie Jenner SEXY Photos: Cosmetics tycoon sets Instagram ablaze in sizzling bikinis vma

    Kylie Jenner SEXY Photos: Cosmetics tycoon sets Instagram ablaze in sizzling bikinis

    Twitter update Users can only view their favourite tweets if they have an account gcw

    Twitter update: Users can only view their favourite tweets if they have an account

    Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous, sexy in sizzling pink gown; WATCH video here ADC

    Disha Patani looks drop-dead gorgeous, sexy in sizzling pink gown; WATCH video here

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon