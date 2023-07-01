Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Grazia Millennial Awards 2023: Urfi Javed sets the red carpet on fire; Netizens react with mixed emotions

    Ajio & Grazia joined hands for the 3rd Ajio presents Grazia Millennial Awards, honoring fashion-forward millennials. Celebrities like Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunny Leone with her husband Daniel Weber Urfi Javed attended the gala, with Urfi turning heads in a teal blue saree without a blouse, receiving both praise and criticism for her bold fashion choice---- By Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jul 1, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    Ajio, an e-commerce fashion platform owned by Reliance Retail and Grazia, an International Fashion magazine with a base in Italy came forward together in the year 2020 with the Ajio presents Grazia Millennial Awards. The platform started honouring Millennials for their work and achievement across categories. The third edition of the esteemed gala happened last night at Taj Lands End. The event was a mega success as celebrities from Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Urfi Javed, Bhumi Pednekar and many others graced the Pink carpet in their glamorous ensembles.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Urfi’s Outfit

    Urvi Javed, the fashion icon makes head turn whenever she steps out with her quirky DIY outfits. Her fashion game is always on point and she is always on the discussion for her outfits. Previously she shared a video clip on her Instagram page where the plaster is been poured on her bare body. She captioned the post as “something crazy coming up” hinting at her upcoming look. Netizens were intrigued for her look. One user commented “Favourite Urfi, Ekdm Bindassss Girl, Isliye toh mujhe itni acchi lagi hai” which translates to Urfi is her favourite because of her kickass attitude”.

    The final outfit is definitely one of Urfi’s best. She wore a teal blue saree without a blouse and plastered her assets and it was bronze coloured. The outfit is an inspiration from Tom Ford’s collection and Zendaya too had previously worn something like that. The Bigg Boss contestant made a bun style with her hair and paired the look with a black pencil heels. 

    Reaction on Instagram

    While some applauded Urfi for her fashion choices and bold look, some users did not agree.  They slammed her for her looking calling it indecent, vulgar and cheap.

    On the work front, Urfi has recently turned down an offer for “Khatron Ke Khiladi” but she is busy in her making people go gaga over her fashion choices.

     

