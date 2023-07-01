Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, expresses disapproval of his relationship with Hema Malini

Prakash Kaur, Dharmendra's first wife, shares her perspective on his relationship with Hema Malini. Defending him against womanizer allegations, she expresses her love and respect while disapproving of their union--- by Amrita Ghosh

Prakash Kaur, the first wife of veteran actor Dharmendra, had opened up about her husband's relationship with actress Hema Malini in an old interview. Dharmendra, known for keeping his personal life private, recently shared an Instagram post featuring Hema Malini and their daughters Esha and Ahana, once again drawing attention to his unconventional marital situation. Dharmendra had converted to Islam in order to marry Hema Malini, despite already being married to Prakash Kaur and having four children with her.

During the interview with India Today, Prakash Kaur defended her husband against the allegations of being a womanizer that surfaced when he married Hema Malini. She remarked, "Why would any man not prefer Hema over me? How can anyone label my husband as a womanizer when half of the industry is engaged in the same behavior? All the heroes are having affairs and getting remarried."

Prakash Kaur further emphasized Dharmendra's role as a father, stating, "He may not be the best husband, although he is very good to me, but he is certainly the best father. His children adore him, and he never neglects them." Expressing empathy for Hema Malini, she acknowledged the challenges she must face in dealing with society, relatives, and friends. However, as a wife and mother, Prakash Kaur disapproved of the situation.

"He is the first and last man in my life. He is the father of my children, and I love and respect him deeply. Whatever has happened, has happened. I don't know whether I should blame him or destiny for it. But one thing is certain, no matter how distant he may be from me and whatever may occur, I know that if I need him, he will be there. I have not lost my trust in him because, after all, he is the father of my children," she expressed.

It is worth noting that Hema Malini and Dharmendra first crossed paths in 1970 while filming "Tum Haseen Main Jawaan." Their on-screen pairing was adored by fans, but their decision to get married faced opposition, even from Hema's parents. However, despite the numerous obstacles, they eventually tied the knot and welcomed two daughters into their lives.