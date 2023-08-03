Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did BTS members groove to Tamannaah Bhatia's popular song 'Kaavaalaa'? Watch THIS

    K-pop boy band BTS members RM, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jin, Jimin dancing to Tamannaah Bhatia's Kaavaalaa is the best thing to see online.

    This song from Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's forthcoming flick Jailer has gone viral. The actress has shown off her most significant movements, and the music is so upbeat that you'll want to dance right now. While everyone else is busy producing reels and videos and getting the Kaavaalaa fever, Korean boy band BTS appears to be captivated on the song as well. Well, not exactly, but here's a video of the septet dancing to Kaavaalaa, and it's wonderful. 

    No other band can equal the intensity of BTS, consisting of RM, Jungkook, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jin, and Jimin. They dance with their hearts, and their motions are faultless. So we came across a BTS video that matched the music of Tamannaah Bhatia's song, and it looked so beautiful that we couldn't resist but share it. Tamannaah Bhatia nailed it with her elegant dances, but BTS is incredible.

    Watch the BTS video below:
    When it comes to the K-pop boy band, it is now on hiatus since the members are required to serve in the military. BigHit issued a statement on the same in June, stating, "They will fulfil their scheduled activities, such as Suga's world tour and Jungkook's solo ventures in the first half of the year." Despite the fact that they were eligible for a delay, Jimin, V, and Jungkook chose to prioritise their military duty in order to reconnect with fans sooner." Fans are now impatient for the members to complete their military duty and rejoin to produce some blockbuster tunes. Meanwhile, several of the musicians' solo releases are keeping fans interested. 

    The film Jailer will be released on August 10, 2023. Nelson Dilipkumar directs the film, which stars Rajinikanth. The official Jailer presentation was released yesterday, and it quickly went viral.
     

