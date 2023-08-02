Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her Jailer co-star Rajinikanth; here's what she said

Jailer star Tamannaah Bhatia is ruling the internet with her moves in Kaavaalaa. Jailer is set to hit the screens on August 10. In the movie, Tamannaah, who is 33 years old, will be seen romancing the 72-year-old Rajinikanth.

Tamannaah Bhatia's performance of the song Kaavaalaa from the forthcoming film Jailer with superstar Rajinikanth has received much attention. During the release of the Hindi version of Tu Aa Dilbara, the actress addressed the age gap between herself and Rajinikanth in the film. Tamannaah, who is 33 years old, will be seen romancing Rajinikanth, who is 72. She will also appear in Bhola Shankar alongside 67-year-old actor Chiranjeevi.

When challenged about the age disparity, Tamannaah emphasised the importance of focusing on the characters on the screen rather than the ages of the performers. She stated her admiration for stars like Tom Cruise, who executed stunts at the age of 60, and revealed her desire to do naughty dance routines at that age as well.

Tamannaah also discussed her experience acting in multi-starrer films, describing herself as a secure performer. When she works with an ensemble cast, she feels powerful. With multi-starrer films like Baahubali, F3, and future movies like Bholaa Shankar and Jailer, the actress has delivered some of her biggest blockbusters.

Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, is one of the year's most anticipated films. Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, and others featured in the film. Mohanlal makes a cameo appearance, and Shiva Rajkumar portrays the main antagonist.

Tamannaah also appears in Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar, which is released on the same day as Jailer. Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth also appear in the Telugu flick. Furthermore, she co-stars with Dileep in the Malayalam film Bandra as the female lead. Tamannaah Bhatia continues to shine brilliantly in the film business, with a schedule of promising projects.