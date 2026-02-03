Today, February 3, 2026, is the day when the long-awaited teaser for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Part 2, called Dhurandhar: The Revenge, comes out. This is the precise time the teaser will come out.

The wait for the highly anticipated teaser of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar Part 2 is nearly over. The official teaser for Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released on Tuesday, February 3, 2026. Ranveer Singh confirmed the news online on Tuesday morning by sharing the facts and a new poster for the movie.

Ranveer Singh is shown in the new image wearing a black leather jacket and being soaked in the rain. The poster with the red motif looks dramatic and makes the room seem dangerous. Read on to find out when the teaser will be released.

When will the teaser for Dhurandhar Part 2 come out?

On February 3, 2026, at 12:12 PM, social media will show the teaser for Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer Singh commented, "Ab Bigadne Ka Waqt Aa Gaya Hai. Dhurandhar: The Revenge Teaser Out Today at 12:12 PM Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam."

Dhurandhar 2: The Internet responds to Ranveer Singh's new poster

Fans were excited about the release timing of the Dhurandhar teaser in the comments. Someone said, "The fear is here." "Let's gooooo," commented another enthusiast. Some people were also excited about Ranveer Singh's role, Jaskirat Singh Rangi. They wrote, "Hamza ruled, now it's time for Jaskirat to reign."

Earlier on Monday, director Aditya Dhar, Sara Arjun, and Ranveer Singh all posted mysterious things on their Instagram accounts. The photos had a dark backdrop and the words "12:12 PM tomorrow," which made some think there will be an announcement. People who utilise the internet started to guess that a teaser would come out.

When will Dhurandhar 2 come out?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the second part of Aditya Dhar's hit movie Dhurandhar, will come out on March 19, 2026. It will be available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, among other languages. Ranveer Singh, Sara Arjun, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, and Gaurav Gera are all prominent characters in the movie.