Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar was officially banned from theatrical release in Pakistan, which limited its box office footprint despite a strong global run. However, the ban seems to have backfired. After its Netflix release, the film shot straight to the No. 1 position on Netflix Pakistan within days. Screenshots of its top ranking went viral, and the position was later confirmed by multiple sources. Viewers across the border appear curious to judge the film for themselves and understand why it was labelled controversial in the first place.