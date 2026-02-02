Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing Rs 1,300 crore at the global box office within 59 days of its theatrical run. Despite becoming available on Netflix, the film has continued to draw audiences to cinemas. According to industry tracking estimates, the film has earned over Rs 1,000 crore gross in India alone, while overseas collections stand close to Rs 300 crore. This sustained momentum highlights Dhurandhar’s rare ability to thrive simultaneously across theatrical and digital platforms.