Dhurandhar: The Revenge was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and it attracted spectators from all across the country. It immediately became one of the platform's most popular titles, with debates lingering long after the film's theatrical run.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge had a record-breaking digital launch on JioHotstar, with 50 million views in its first weekend. The film also received approximately 60% of its viewing time via Connected TV devices, highlighting its tremendous streaming success. Dhurandhar The Revenge had a tremendous debut on JioHotstar, getting 50 million viewers in its first weekend on the site. The film's internet debut increased its audience by roughly fivefold compared to its theatrical opening weekend.

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The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and it attracted spectators from all across the country. It immediately became one of the platform's most popular titles, with debates lingering long after the film's theatrical run.

Also Read: Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Online

Dhurandhar achieves grand digital opening

Another noteworthy takeaway from the screening was how the audience saw the film. Around 60% of overall view time came via Connected TV devices, indicating a rising preference for watching big-ticket films on television screens at home rather than mobile phones.

Alok Jain, Head, Hindi and English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV, and Studios), JioStar, stated, "The response to Dhurandhar The Revenge has been nothing short of extraordinary." Reaching 50 million viewers in its first weekend demonstrates JioHotstar's unrivalled ability to link blockbuster content with enormous audiences. Connected TV devices accounted for about 60% of viewing, indicating that premium entertainment is becoming a shared, large-screen experience in households across. The film's popularity, together with the RAW & Undekha experience, indicates the rising demand for immersive, event-driven entertainment on streaming platforms."

Instead of merely distributing the film, the platform created additional material surrounding its debut. Subscribers received access to both the RAW and Undekha versions, as well as a 30-minute pre-show showcasing intimate moments from the actors, behind-the-scenes video, and filmmaking anecdotes, providing viewers with more than just the film itself.

Also Read: Dhurandhar Controversy: Pakistani Journalist Supports Film’s Narrative

Dhurandhar Part 1 surpassed 32 million views

The latest figures further add to the popularity of the franchise's initial installment. Within three days of its release on JioHotstar, Dhurandhar has received 32 million video views. The success of both films demonstrates the rising scope of digital premieres and streaming platforms' capacity to transform film releases into national spectacles.

The big digital debut also sparked tremendous advertising interest, with more than 50 brand associations and 13 marquee sponsors joining together. Dhurandhar The Revenge is now streaming on JioHotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.