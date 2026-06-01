Pakistani journalist Arif Aajakia has come out in support of Dhurandhar’s portrayal of Karachi’s Lyari district, stating that the film accurately captures the conditions and criminal environment associated with the area. Speaking during Talk Journalism 2026, Aajakia said he was born and raised in Lyari and personally recognized many of the realities depicted in the film. According to him, the narrative shown on screen closely aligns with what he experienced growing up in the region.

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