Dhurandhar Controversy: Pakistani Journalist Supports Film’s Narrative
Pakistani journalist Arif Aajakia has publicly backed Dhurandhar’s depiction of Karachi’s Lyari, claiming the film mirrors the reality he witnessed growing up there. His remarks have reignited debate around the blockbuster franchise
Arif Aajakia Says Film Mirrors Lyari’s Reality
Pakistani journalist Arif Aajakia has come out in support of Dhurandhar’s portrayal of Karachi’s Lyari district, stating that the film accurately captures the conditions and criminal environment associated with the area. Speaking during Talk Journalism 2026, Aajakia said he was born and raised in Lyari and personally recognized many of the realities depicted in the film. According to him, the narrative shown on screen closely aligns with what he experienced growing up in the region.
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Journalist Reflects on His Roots and Identity
During the discussion, Aajakia also spoke about his family background. He revealed that although he was born in Karachi, his parents hailed from Junagadh in Gujarat. He described himself as being of Indian origin and reflected on his family's migration history. His comments come handy as a personal reflection as he belongs from Lyari, Karachi. He is well aware of Lyari's socio-political landscape.
Dhurandhar Franchise Continues to Dominate Discussions
Aajakia’s remarks arrive amid continued debate surrounding the Dhurandhar franchise. While the makers are blamed for the subtle propaganda, supporters maintain that the storyline draws inspiration from real criminal networks and intelligence operations. The franchise follows an Indian undercover operative navigating dangerous terror and crime ecosystems. Led by Ranveer Singh, the two films have become massive box-office successes, collectively grossing over Rs 3,100 crore worldwide. Following its theatrical run, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to premiere in its extended "Raw and Undekha" version on JioHotstar on June 4.
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