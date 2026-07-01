Streamer IShowSpeed expressed excitement for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, praising its ability to unite cultures. He noted football's growth in the US, aided by social media, and his own recent association with FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino.

Popular streamer IShowSpeed has shared his excitement about the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying the tournament has brought people from different countries and cultures together in a special way. The internet star, who has become one of football's biggest content creators in recent years, also spoke about the growing popularity of football in the United States.

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'It Brings Everybody Together'

In a video shared on FIFA's official X account, Speed said the World Cup has created an atmosphere unlike anything he has seen before. Calling the experience "amazing", he spoke about how people from across the world have come together because of the tournament. "People from all over the world, people from all over the country, coming together, doing cultures here at the World Cup, at this event. It's been amazing. Nothing has never happened like this in my existence in America."

Speed also said that the timing of the World Cup is perfect, especially with social media helping football reach more people in the United States. He said he is excited to be part of the journey as the sport continues to grow across the host nations. "We have social media now, and football is continuing to grow in America as well. So it's happened as such at a perfect time for the World Cup to be in America. And I'm excited to be a part of that. And I'm excited to be a part of that with people. Football is here in America, in Canada and in Mexico. So it brings everybody together and have fun."

IShowSpeed's Rise in Football Content

Football has become a big part of IShowSpeed's content over the last few years. While many fans first knew him for his energetic reactions to Cristiano Ronaldo, he has since become one of the internet's most well-known football creators. https://www.instagram.com/p/Ctm2sqcRtjz/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Official FIFA Partnership

His association with FIFA has also grown in recent months. Earlier this month, FIFA launched Speed's World Cup 26 Tour alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

He was also presented with the first official FIFA World Cup 2026 Fan ID.

2026 World Cup Details

The 2026 FIFA World Cup began on June 11 and will continue until July 19, 2026. All 104 matches are being broadcast live on FOX and FS1, with streaming available on the FOX One and FOX Sports apps. Fans in India can watch the matches through FIFA's official broadcasting and streaming partners. (ANI)