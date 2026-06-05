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Dhurandhar: The Revenge OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Online
Dhurandhar The Revenge OTT Release: After a record-breaking run at the global box office, Ranveer Singh’s action spectacle Dhurandhar: The Revenge has finally made its OTT debut. Fans can now stream an extended cut packed with fresh scenes
Extended ‘Raw & Undekha’ Version Now Streaming
Following months of anticipation, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now available for streaming on JioHotstar in India. The digital release comes with the specially curated ‘Raw & Undekha’ edition, offering viewers an enhanced experience beyond what was seen in theatres.
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This extended cut includes approximately three additional minutes of footage, giving audiences a deeper look into key moments of the story. The film is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it accessible to viewers across the country.
Special OTT Premiere Includes Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Content
The makers have gone a step further by including nearly 30 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage with the OTT release. The bonus content provides insights into the film’s large-scale production, action sequences, and the creative process behind one of the biggest blockbusters of the year.
For international viewers, the film has already been available on Netflix since May 15, 2026, allowing global audiences to experience the action-packed sequel ahead of its Indian digital launch.
A Box Office Giant With a Star-Studded Cast
Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the story introduced in Dhurandhar. The sequel explores the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari in Pakistan’s Lyari region while also shedding light on the past of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, both portrayed by Ranveer Singh.
The film features an impressive ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun, alongside several supporting actors. Released in cinemas on March 19, 2026, the action thriller emerged as a massive commercial success, earning more than ₹1,800 crore worldwide and cementing its place among the highest-grossing Hindi films ever.
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