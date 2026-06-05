Following months of anticipation, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is now available for streaming on JioHotstar in India. The digital release comes with the specially curated ‘Raw & Undekha’ edition, offering viewers an enhanced experience beyond what was seen in theatres.

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This extended cut includes approximately three additional minutes of footage, giving audiences a deeper look into key moments of the story. The film is available in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, making it accessible to viewers across the country.