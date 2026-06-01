- Home
- Entertainment
- OTT Alert! From Gullak 5 to Dhurandhar 2, Check Out 6 New Web Series and Movies This Week
OTT Alert! From Gullak 5 to Dhurandhar 2, Check Out 6 New Web Series and Movies This Week
OTT platforms are gearing up for an exciting week with a fresh lineup of movies and web series. From action-packed thrillers like Dhurandhar: The Revenge to family favorite Gullak 5 and Maa Behen, there's something for everyone.
18
Image Credit : X
OTT Releases for the First Week of June
June 2026 is starting with a bang for all OTT fans! This week, streaming platforms are dropping some much-awaited films and web series. We have Ranveer Singh's action-packed 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge', Madhuri Dixit's dark comedy 'Maa Behen', and Jennifer Lopez's rom-com 'Office Romance'. Plus, 'Gullak Season 5', 'Made in India: A Titan Story', and an inspiring sports docuseries are also lined up. Let's check out what's new on OTT this week.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
28
Image Credit : X
2. Not Suitable for Work
The series 'Not Suitable for Work' releases on JioHotstar on June 2, 2026. The story follows five ambitious young professionals living in Manhattan's Murray Hill. They are all trying to succeed in their careers while also finding happiness in their personal lives. The show presents the challenges of modern urban life in a very interesting way.
38
Image Credit : X
3. Made in India: A Titan Story
'Made in India: A Titan Story' is a biographical drama series releasing on Amazon Prime Video on June 3, 2026. Naseeruddin Shah plays industrialist JRD Tata, and Jim Sarbh plays Xerxes Desai. The series tells the story of how one of India's most successful homegrown brands, Titan, was built.
48
Image Credit : X
1. Don't Call It a Comeback
This sports docuseries, 'Don't Call It a Comeback', started streaming on JioHotstar from June 1, 2026. Sportscaster Noah Eagle hosts the show, which revisits some of sports history's most epic comebacks, last-minute victories, and high-pressure matches. It's a must-watch for anyone who loves stories of mental strength and struggle.
58
Image Credit : X
4. Dhurandhar: The Revenge
Releasing on June 4, 2026, on JioHotstar, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' is one of this week's most-hyped releases. Aditya Dhar directs this film where Ranveer Singh plays Jaskirat Singh Rangi. After his family is brutally murdered, he dedicates his life to the nation and starts a mission to destroy a terrorist network led by Major Iqbal. Expect a mix of powerful action and an emotional story.
68
Image Credit : X
5. Office Romance
'Office Romance', a romantic comedy film, drops on Netflix on June 5, 2026. It stars Jennifer Lopez alongside Brett Goldstein. The story is about a workaholic CEO, Jackie Cruz, who has strict rules against office relationships. But her life turns upside down when she falls for her witty new corporate lawyer, Daniel Blanchflower.
78
Image Credit : X
6. Maa Behen
The crime-comedy film 'Maa Behen' releases on Netflix on June 4, 2026. The story revolves around a middle-class Indian family with a single mother, Rekha (Madhuri Dixit), and her two daughters, Jaya (Triptii Dimri) and Sushma (Dharana Durga). Their lives change completely when they find a dead body in their kitchen. What follows is a series of events full of mystery and dark humour.
88
Image Credit : X
7. Gullak Season 5
'Gullak Season 5' gives us another peek into the Mishra family's life, releasing on SonyLIV on June 5, 2026. Santosh, Shanti, Annu, and Aman will be seen dealing with modern-day pressures, new responsibilities, and life's little ups and downs. The series is already a fan favourite for its simplicity and relatable family moments.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos