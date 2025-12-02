- Home
Dhurandhar to Akhanda 2: 21 Big Films to Hit Theatres This First Friday of December
More than 20 films in different languages are releasing in theaters this first week of December. Some have created strong buzz, while others lack promotion. Here’s a quick look at all the movies arriving this Friday.
1. Dhurandhar
Genre: Spy Action Thriller
Release: Dec 5, 2025 (Hindi)
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna
Director: Aditya Dhar
2. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam
Genre: Action Drama
Release: Dec 5, 2025 (Pan-India)
Cast: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Samyuktha Menon
Director: Boyapati Srinu
3. Kalamkaval
Genre: Action Crime Mystery Thriller
Release: Dec 5, 2025 (Malayalam)
Cast: Mammootty, Vinayakan, Rajisha Vijayan
Director: Jithin K. Jose
4. Vaa Vaathiyaar
Genre: Action Comedy
Release: Dec 5, 2025 (Tamil)
Cast: Karthi, Krithi Shetty, Rajkiran
Director: Nalan Kumarasamy
5. Maarnami
Genre: Family Drama Thriller
Release: Dec 5, 2025 (Kannada)
Cast: Rithvik Mathad, Chitra Aachar
Director: Rishit Shetty
6. Dheeram
Genre: Mystery Psychological Thriller
Release: Dec 5, 2025 (Malayalam)
Cast: Indrajith Sukumaran, Renji Panicker
Director: Jithin Suresh T.
These 16 other films are also releasing this week
