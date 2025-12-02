Rumours about Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal’s rescheduled wedding on December 7 have taken over social media, leaving fans eager for clarity. As speculation spreads, the Muchhal family has stepped forward to address the truth.

Rumors on the wedding of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal began to gain momentum after the new date, December 7, started making rounds on social media. In an effort to stop the rumors, the Muchhal family has finally decided to break the silence regarding them.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Rumors about Viral Wedding Date

Responding to the many viral posts that suggested the couple was having a wedding rescheduled for December 7, Palash Muchhal's brother denied the news. He stated the family was not aware of any new wedding date and said that the information that had recently spread held no official confirmation behind it.

His statement quelled the rumors to an extent, as fans had started believing the December 7 deadline to be true with the alleged invites being sent out online.

Cricketer's Brother Reacts To Wedding

Social media buzz began again after the initial wedding date of November 23 got postponed due to a medical emergency concerning Smriti Mandhana's father. The air of suspense only grew when one invitation card popped online about the so-called December 7 date.

While neither Smriti nor Palash confirmed the card, many social media users treated it as genuine, thus becoming fodder for media speculation.

Smriti Mandhana's brother recently opened up on the ongoing rumours about Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana's wedding. He stated, "I have no idea about these rumours. As of now it is still postponed''.

Health Scare Triggered the Postponement

The news of postponement had sent shockwaves amongst fans. Smriti's father fell critically ill on the wedding day morning and was immediately hospitalized. Some reports also mentioned that shortly after, Palash's health was affected. He was reportedly emotionally distressed due to the unexpected turn of events.

An equally huge consideration was raised when Smriti deleted many social media pre-wedding posts after the incident, building the intrigue amongst the public.

Also the screenshots of chats of Palash Muchhal with various women on instagram have raised eyebrows and started to create shockwaves. Many influencers including Yuzi Chahal's rumoured girlfriend RJ Mahvash also reacted to the news with a funny video on infedility. But none of them were confirmed by either of the parties and an official announcement is yet to come.