The Delhi High Court on Monday heard the petition filed by the parents of Ashoka Chakra Awardee Late Major Mohit Sharma, seeking to restrain the release of the upcoming film Dhurandhar. Justice Sachin Datta presided over the matter and engaged in a detailed exchange with counsels representing the petitioners, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), and the filmmakers.

Court Proceedings and Key Questions

During the hearing, Justice Datta questioned the petitioner's counsel on how the claim of the film being based on Major Sharma's life was established. The counsel submitted that the trailer and promotional material suggested such a connection, pointing to critics and audience reactions. The Court pressed further: "The story is based on his life? What is the uncanny similarity?"

Appearing for CBFC, CGSC Ashish Dixit clarified that certification of the film was still under process. He stated that the committee had viewed the film and found it to be fictional, not based on any individual's life. Dixit added that formalities were ongoing and that CBFC may refer the issue to the Army. Justice Datta remarked, "Why don't you refer it to the Army anyway?"

The petitioners requested a private screening for Major Sharma's family, while their counsel questioned whether the film was a biopic disguised as fiction. Senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal, representing the filmmakers, countered that the petition was misconceived, stressing that only the trailer had been released and no injunction could be granted at this stage. He reiterated that the film bore no connection to Major Sharma.

Petition Disposed of with Directions

Concluding the hearing, the Court dictated its order, recording that certification of the film remains under CBFC's consideration. The petition was disposed of with directions to CBFC to take into account the concerns of Major Sharma's parents. The Court also noted that CBFC is free to refer the matter to the Armed Forces if deemed necessary and urged the Board to expedite the process.

Petitioners' Allegations and Demands

The petition, filed by Sushila Sharma and Rajendra Prasad Sharma, parents of Late Major Mohit Sharma, contends that Dhurandhar scheduled for release on December 5 uses the life, persona, military service, and martyrdom of the decorated Para (Special Forces) officer without family consent. The plea argues that the film is being promoted as "inspired by true events," with the protagonist allegedly linked to Major Sharma's undercover missions and counter-terror operations.

The petitioners allege violation of dignity, posthumous privacy, personality rights, and the family's right to protect the legacy of a national hero. They also highlight security concerns from dramatization of sensitive Special Forces operations. Respondents named include the Union of India, CBFC, ADGPI, director Aditya Dhar, and producer Jyoti Deshpande. The petition seeks a stay on the film's release, a private screening for the family, and disclosure of permissions and factual verifications relied upon for the film.

About the Film 'Dhurandhar'

Dhurandhar is a Hindi-language spy-action thriller written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar. Produced under Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film stars Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal, with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in supporting roles. (ANI)