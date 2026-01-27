Actor Nadeem Khan, known for his role in blockbuster Dhurandhar, was arrested after allegations of exploiting his domestic help for 10 years on marriage pretext; police registered a case and probe continues.

Mumbai Police has arrested an actor for allegedly sexually harassing his domestic help for a long time on the pretext of marriage. According to police officials, the action was taken based on a complaint from a 41-year-old woman. The accused has been identified as Nadeem Khan, who was recently seen in the blockbuster film 'Dhurandhar'. The police took him into custody on January 22, and he is currently in police custody.

Complainant has worked for several film personalities

The complainant woman has alleged that she previously worked as a domestic help in the homes of various film personalities. During this time, she met Nadeem Khan, and they grew close. The woman claims that the actor had promised to marry her. According to the woman, taking advantage of this trust, the accused forcibly had physical relations with her multiple times over the past 10 years. The complaint also states that the alleged incidents took place at the woman's house in Malvani and the accused's residence in Versova.

Woman approached police after actor refused to marry

When the actor refused to marry her, the woman filed a complaint at the Versova police station. Since the first alleged incident occurred in the Malvani area and the victim also resides there, the case was transferred to the Malvani police station under a Zero FIR. The police are further investigating the matter.

Who is 'Dhurandhar' actor Nadeem Khan, arrested in a rape case

Information from his Instagram profile reveals that Nadeem Khan has been active in the film industry for years. He works in Bollywood as well as for TV and OTT platforms. He is often seen in supporting roles. Although in small roles, he has shared the screen with many artists, from Amitabh Bachchan to Sanjay Mishra. He has been seen in several films, including the Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi starrer 'Mimi' and the Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra starrer 'Vadh'. In 'Dhurandhar', he played the role of Ahlaq, the cook of Rehman Dacoit (Akshaye Khanna).