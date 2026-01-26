Border 2 vs Dhurandhar: Sunny Deol Beats Ranveer Singh on 5 Key Fronts
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is dominating the box office, decisively outperforming Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar. Based on the last three days’ records, the film has surged ahead on multiple fronts. Here’s a closer look.
'Border 2' beat 'Dhurandhar' in advance bookings. Ranveer's film earned ₹9.23 crore, while Sunny's film made ₹12.5 crore on day one. 'Border 2' bookings are still very high.
'Border 2' collected ₹30 crore on day one, beating 'Dhurandhar's' ₹28 crore. Sunny Deol's film is continuing this strong trend.
'Border 2's' first weekend collection is much higher than 'Dhurandhar's'. While 'Dhurandhar' earned ₹103 crore in three days, 'Border 2's' earnings were ₹121 crore.
Both films hit the 100 crore club in 3 days. But 'Border 2' (₹121 cr) earned more than 'Dhurandhar' (₹103 cr).
In terms of the three-day worldwide collection, 'Border 2' has outperformed 'Dhurandhar'. While Ranveer Singh's film earned ₹158 crore, 'Border 2' made ₹172.20 crore.
When it comes to overseas collection, 'Border 2' failed to beat 'Dhurandhar'. Sunny Deol's film earned ₹27 crore abroad in 3 days, while 'Dhurandhar' collected ₹34.50 crore.
