Pawan Kalyan is making headlines as reports reveal he reduced his fee for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Meanwhile, the trailer release date is out and the film will soon clash with Dhurandhar 2.

Pawan Kalyan, popularly known as the Power Star in the South film industry, is currently making headlines for his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. Fans have been waiting for a long time to see this movie. Recently, the makers surprised fans by changing the film’s release date.

The movie is now set to release on March 19 and will clash at the box office with Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar 2. Meanwhile, fresh details about Pawan Kalyan’s fee and the film’s trailer have surfaced.

Pawan Kalyan reduces fee for Ustaad Bhagat Singh

According to media reports, Pawan Kalyan has reduced his fee for Ustaad Bhagat Singh. It is said that the actor has charged ₹25 crore for the film, which is much lower than his usual remuneration.

Reports suggest that he reduced his fee to support the producers, Mythri Movie Makers, who stood by him during the financial difficulties surrounding his previous film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. However, that film eventually turned out to be a flop.

The runtime of Ustaad Bhagat Singh is 2 hours and 29 minutes, and the film has received a U/A certificate from the Censor Board. It is described as an action-packed family drama with a touch of comedy. Reports also suggest that the film is a remake of Vijay’s 2016 film Theri, directed by Atlee.

When will the Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer be released?

According to reports, the trailer release date for Ustaad Bhagat Singh has been revealed. The trailer of Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film will be released on March 14, Saturday.

Directed by Harish Shankar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film also stars Sreeleela, Raashi Khanna, R. Parthiban, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, B. S. Avinash, Gautami and Chammak Chandra in key roles.

The film has been made on a budget of ₹150 crore. It was initially scheduled to release on March 26, but after Yash postponed the release of his film Toxic, the makers advanced the release date of Ustaad Bhagat Singh to March 19.