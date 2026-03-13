Singer Kailash Kher and actor Kunal Kapoor arrived for the International Yoga Festival 2026 in Rishikesh. Kher hailed India's message of peace through yoga, while Kapoor praised the region's spirituality. The festival also featured Shivamani.

Singer Kailash Kher and actor Kunal Kapoor arrived at Jolly Grant Airport on Friday, as the ongoing International Yoga Festival 2026 continues to draw global attention at Parmarth Niketan Ashram. The week-long spiritual gathering, being held from March 9 to March 15 in Rishikesh, has attracted participants and spiritual seekers from across the world.

Celebrities Praise Spiritual Gathering

Speaking after his arrival in Dehradun, Kailash Kher reflected on the significance of the location and the global message of yoga. "It feels great because this is the land of Yoga. This is Devabhoomi. The soil, air, smiles and the people here reflect the Almighty," he said to ANI. Kher also highlighted the unifying role of yoga and India's message of peace to the world. "The entire world is fighting each other but what is India doing? Urging everyone to celebrate International Day of Yoga and speak of soul, of the Almighty, of joy, of calm, of peace. That is our India," he added, noting that representatives from around 100 countries have gathered at the ashram for the festival.

Meanwhile, actor Kunal Kapoor also arrived at Jolly Grant Airport and spoke about his visit to the region. "It always feels great to come here. This is a historic place with spirituality and culture. Compared to Mumbai, it is serene. So, coming here is joyous," Kapoor said.

Festival Highlights and Opening Ceremony

The International Yoga Festival began on March 9 with traditional prayers and rituals at the Ganga Ghat of Parmarth Niketan. The opening ceremony was attended by Acharya Balkrishna of Patanjali Yog Peeth along with renowned percussionist Shivamani. During the ceremony, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, performed the Ganga Aarti and offered special prayers seeking blessings of Mother Ganga.

The festival programme includes diverse yoga styles alongside meditation sessions, pranayama practices and sacred ceremonies including the daily Ganga Aarti.

Shivamani's Musical Performance

On March 11, Shivamani delivered a powerful musical performance during the evening Ganga Aarti, captivating devotees and visitors from India and abroad. Accompanied by keyboard player Runa, the performance added a devotional musical touch to the spiritual gathering. (ANI)