Upasana, the Mega family's daughter-in-law, now heads Apollo Hospitals. But did you know she never wanted this career? A heartbreaking incident she witnessed firsthand completely changed her mind.
Upasana balances her family and career perfectly.
Upasana Konidela juggles many roles—she's the Mega family's daughter-in-law, Ram Charan's wife, and the head of Apollo Pharmacy. She recently became a mother for the second time, giving birth to twins, a boy and a girl, after her first daughter, Klin Kaara. The family, especially Chiranjeevi, is overjoyed with the arrival of the new heir. Upasana expertly balances her family duties as a mother, wife, and daughter-in-law while also excelling in the business world.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Upasana wanted to get into fashion designing.
Upasana inherited the responsibility of Apollo Hospitals from her grandfather, Prathap C. Reddy, who founded it. But she initially had no interest in this field and wanted to get into fashion designing. When she told her grandfather, he advised her, 'In that field, you can only serve a few. Think about a field where you can serve many.' She recalls a day at Apollo Hospital when a poor construction worker was pleading for her son's life. The doctors said the boy was in a critical condition and the treatment would be very expensive.
The incident that changed Upasana's mind.
'I will cover the cost. Start the treatment immediately,' Upasana told the doctors. But sadly, they couldn't save the boy. The mother was completely shattered. Her grief was unimaginable because her three previous children had also died from various issues. Seeing her pain after losing her fourth child moved Upasana deeply. Sometime later, the same woman conceived again and gave birth to a healthy baby. Seeing the mother's pure joy, Upasana says, is when she understood the real 'kick' of doing service for others.
Upasana's service initiatives.
This incident completely changed her mind. Remembering her grandfather's words, she put her fashion designing dreams aside. She then dedicated herself to developing and expanding Apollo Hospitals. Upasana launched several initiatives, including 'Save a Child's Heart' for kids with heart problems and 'Cure' to provide free services for poor cancer patients. She shared these details in an interview with Vasundhara, a year after her marriage to Ram Charan.
Ram Charan is gearing up for 'Peddi'.
Ram Charan and Upasana had a love marriage and got married in 2012. Ram Charan is currently a busy global star. He is now shooting for his next film, 'Peddi', directed by Buchi Babu Sana. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine in the movie. The film is in its final stages of shooting and is set to release on April 30.
