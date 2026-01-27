- Home
- Entertainment
- Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 53: Ranveer Singh’s Film Hits Historic Rs 1000 Crore in India Amid Border 2 Wave
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 53: Ranveer Singh’s Film Hits Historic Rs 1000 Crore in India Amid Border 2 Wave
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 53: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar refuses to slow down at the box office. On Day 53, the spy thriller has carved its name into Indian cinema history by breaching the Rs 1000 crore mark domestically, even as Border 2
Dhurandhar creates an all-time Hindi box office milestone
Dhurandhar has achieved a feat no other single-language Indian film has managed before. The film has crossed Rs 1000 crore in India with a release restricted to Hindi alone. Earlier blockbusters like Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa 2 reached similar numbers through multi-language nationwide releases. Entering its eighth week in theatres, Dhurandhar continues to draw steady footfalls, collecting over Rs 1 crore during the weekend despite strong competition from the war drama Border 2, which stormed the Republic Day weekend box office.
Strong theatrical run continues as OTT debut approaches
After a grand theatrical launch on December 5, Dhurandhar is now preparing for its digital premiere. The film is set to stream on Netflix from January 30, allowing fans another chance to experience the blockbuster at home. The timing of the OTT release also keeps audience interest alive just weeks ahead of the sequel’s arrival, ensuring the franchise momentum remains high.
Dhurandhar 2 gears up with certified teasers and confirmed release date
Work on the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is progressing at full pace. The film is officially scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Reports indicate that multiple teaser versions have already received CBFC certification. Teaser 1A has been cleared with a U/A 16+ rating, while two other teaser cuts have been granted Adult ratings, tailored for different viewing platforms. This strategic rollout signals an aggressive promotional campaign ahead.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.