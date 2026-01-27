Work on the sequel, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is progressing at full pace. The film is officially scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026. Reports indicate that multiple teaser versions have already received CBFC certification. Teaser 1A has been cleared with a U/A 16+ rating, while two other teaser cuts have been granted Adult ratings, tailored for different viewing platforms. This strategic rollout signals an aggressive promotional campaign ahead.