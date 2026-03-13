- Home
Veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar has made history in Tamil cinema. For her role in 'Thaai Kizhavi', produced by Sivakarthikeyan, she received a share of the film's profits instead of a regular salary.
Image Credit : Instagram
'Thaai Kizhavi' Success Meet
Debut director Sivakumar Murugesan's film 'Thaai Kizhavi', starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead, released on February 27. Radhika gave a stunning performance in an elderly role, and the story won praise from many. The film has earned over Rs. 55 crore, making it a box office hit.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Image Credit : Instagram
Sivakarthikeyan
Actor Sivakarthikeyan produced 'Thaai Kizhavi', which was directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and starred Radhika. The film got a great response from the audience. The team held a success celebration at a private star hotel in Chennai, where Sivakarthikeyan, Radhika, and the crew were present.
Image Credit : Instagram
Radhika in 'Thaai Kizhavi'
Sivakumar Murugesan beautifully showed a woman's journey, her hardships, and her survival, all with a touch of comedy. The film became a blockbuster, and Radhika Sarathkumar set an example with her dedication, showing how much she pushed herself physically for the role.
Image Credit : Instagram
Radhika Sarathkumar speaking at the stage:
Speaking at the event, Radhika said, 'I am on this stage to celebrate a genuine success. I don't take anything too seriously. I really liked this film, so I agreed to act in it. After my serial 'Chithi', this story felt like a woman fighting her battles alone, and that's why I said yes.'
Image Credit : X
Thaai Kizhavi
Radhika joked, 'After this film's success, I heard 6 new stories just yesterday. All of them are about old women! I had to tell the directors to stop.' The film collected Rs. 50 crore with low-priced tickets for women. Kamal Haasan had also said he wanted the film to succeed for director Sivakumar Murugesan. Radhika added that this success is special because it's a woman-centric film.
Image Credit : X
Share in profit:
'In my 48-year career, this is something I've never received before—a share of the film's profits as my salary,' Radhika shared. 'I am probably the first heroine in the Tamil film industry to get paid from the profits. The film is raking in money every day. I am truly happy and proud of my work.'
