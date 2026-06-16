The Madras High Court has cleared a major hurdle for Vikram’s Dhruva Natchathiram, dismissing financiers’ appeal and upholding conditions for its release, bringing relief to the long-delayed film’s makers.

In a significant development for the long-delayed film Dhruva Natchathiram, starring Vikram, the Madras High Court has upheld a single judge’s order permitting the release of the movie. A division bench of the court dismissed the appeal filed by two film financiers who had challenged the earlier ruling, bringing relief to the film’s makers after years of legal hurdles.

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Financiers’ Appeal Rejected by Division Bench

The appeal was filed by financiers K. Prem Kumar and K. Punniyamoorthy, who are involved in a financial dispute with the film’s production team. They had contested the single judge’s order that allowed the release of the film under certain financial safeguards. However, the division bench comprising Justices P. Velmurugan and K. Govindarajan Thilakavadi rejected their plea, effectively clearing a major legal obstacle.

The court observed that the earlier order already included adequate measures to protect the interests of creditors and financiers involved in the dispute.

Conditions Set for Film’s Revenue Management

Earlier, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy had permitted the film’s release on April 30, 2026, but imposed strict conditions to ensure financial transparency. The court directed that a separate bank account be opened in the name of Kondaduvom Entertainment, the production-associated company, to manage all revenues generated from the film’s release.

It was also ordered that no director of Kondaduvom Entertainment would be allowed to withdraw salary or profit shares without prior approval from the court. Additionally, filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon was instructed to arrange sufficient funds to settle outstanding dues owed to creditors before the film’s release proceeds further.

Long Legal Battle Nears Resolution

Originally slated for release in 2023, Dhruva Natchathiram has faced repeated delays due to civil suits and interim injunctions linked to financial disputes. The prolonged legal battle had stalled the project for years, frustrating both the makers and fans.

With the latest ruling, the path now appears clearer for the release of the much-anticipated spy thriller, marking a crucial step toward its long-awaited arrival in theatres.