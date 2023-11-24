Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Gautham Menon faces court order for 'Dhruva Natchathiram' release; to pay over 2 Cr

    Director Gautham Menon faces a legal hurdle, ordered to repay Rs 2.40 crores for an unrealized project to release 'Dhruva Natchathiram.'

    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 10:38 AM IST

    Director Gautham Vasudev Menon has found himself entangled in a legal dispute over a pending payment for an unfinished project, impacting the release of his much-anticipated film, 'Dhruva Natchathiram.' The court has issued an order requiring Menon to make an advance repayment of Rs 2.40 crores to the producer, All In Pictures, for a movie that failed to materialize. The court has stipulated that the payment must be made before 10:30 AM tomorrow for the release of 'Dhruva Natchathiram' to proceed.

    The film, which has been in production since 2016, has faced numerous delays and hurdles, contributing to a sense of uncertainty regarding its eventual release. Despite Menon's assurance that the extended production period will not impact the viewing experience or plot, the repeated delays may lead to a diminishing interest among the audience.

    Adding to the film's challenges, 'Dhruva Natchathiram' is grappling with financial issues related to the unsold satellite and digital rights, crucial for its pre-release business. The absence of a lucrative rights deal has further complicated the film's path to the screens.

    In an unexpected twist, the lead actor, Chiyaan Vikram, has distanced himself from the promotional activities. While Gautham Menon is actively promoting the film through various channels, Vikram's absence from promotional events and his reluctance to engage on social media about the film have raised concerns among fans. This inactivity from the star has created a sense of unease, leaving fans wondering about the reasons behind his detachment from the promotional efforts.

    'Dhruva Natchathiram' is a spy action thriller crafted by Gautham Vasudev Menon, featuring an ensemble cast including Ritu Varma, R Parthiban, Simran, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Vinayakan, and more. The film revolves around a covert spy group known as 'The Basement,' comprised of highly skilled operatives from diverse fields. Renowned music composer Harris Jayraj has contributed to the film's soundtrack, continuing his successful collaborations with the director.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
